Marc Almond's plastic surgery explored: Soft Cell singer appears on Saturday Kitchen

There’s nothing quite like a chilled-out Saturday morning and you can always rely on ITV to bring some brilliant shows to our screens over the weekend.

Saturday Kitchen airs each Saturday morning and February 1st 2020 saw James Martin presenting the show. Appearing on the episode was one half of music duo Soft Cell – one of the best-selling UK music acts.

The synth-pop band was seriously popular in the 80s and was made up of David Ball and Marc Almond. In January 2020, Marc released a new solo album ‘Chaos and a Dancing Star’. So, has Marc Almond had plastic surgery? How old is he?

Cosmetic surgery: What has Marc Almond had done?

Marc Almond was one half of synth-pop group Soft Cell. He has had a music career that’s been going for over 40 years.

Born in Southport, Lancashire in 1957, Marc is now 62 years old.

A 2006 report from Wales Online revealed that Marc “came clean about nose surgery”. He’s also had cosmetic surgery to remove the bags from under his eyes.

Marc Almond: Accident

Although Marc has had some cosmetic surgery in his time, he’s also had surgery that he didn’t plan for, too.

The music legend was involved in a near-fatal bike crash in 2004. Marc had to undergo emergency surgery on his upper body and was in a coma as a result of the accident. He suffered two huge blood clots and had massive head injuries.

He made a remarkable recovery within two years and is now back to making music. Today, he’s a patron for the Headway injury charity.

Speaking to The Sun, Marc said: “Mine was a very bad injury. I couldn’t walk properly and I suffered frontal lobe damage.

“Even now I can sometimes forget songs, even like (1982 Soft Cell hit) Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.”

