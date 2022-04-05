Margaret Josephs' mom's 75th birthday bash is every housewife's dream













Margaret Josephs is one of the main stars of Real Housewives of New Jersey but her mom, Marge Sr, is also a well-known cast member on the Bravo reality show.

Margaret may be the richest star of the show but tonight’s episode (Tuesday, April 5th) puts the spotlight on her mom thanks to the fabulous 75th birthday bash she had.

Let’s meet Marge Sr on Instagram and get to know her better, including her relationship with Margaret and her personal life.

Who is Margaret Josephs’ mom?

Marge Sr rose to fame as one of the cast members on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Her parents immigrated from Hungary in 1956 and Marge spoke only Hungarian when she was at the age of 5.

Apart from her appearances on the Bravo reality series, Marge worked as a bookkeeper for Margaret’s company Macbeth Collections, from her home.

She later took another bookkeeping job in the city but has continued to make regular appearances on the show.

Speaking about the small age gap with her mother, Margaret recalled during season 8: “I always say I was raised by wolves. We basically raised each other, because we’re only 20 years apart. She married my father when she was young, and she left him by the time I was two.”

Meet Marge Sr on Instagram

Marge Sr is a keen Instagram user and she has actively used her platform to raise awareness about the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine.

The reality personality has often spoken of her family and the circumstances that led her parents immigrate to the United States when she was a child.

Many of her followers have praised her for speaking up during this challenging time and using her profile to voice her opinion and share useful resources to other people.

You can find Marge on Instagram under the handle @margesr where she has 23,000 followers at the time of writing.

Marge Sr’s 75th birthday bash

Tonight’s episode features Marge’s 75th birthday bash which took place in August 2021.

At the time, Marge’s daughter Margaret made sure to celebrate the day with a lavish event joined by the likes of several housewives and other friends and family members.

The birthday bash included a stunning three-tier floral cake, with a special message to the birthday girl, which read: “75 Years of Fabulous Marge Sr.”

Actor and entertainer Robert Bannon was a special guest singing at the stunning party. Take a look at several snaps from the party down below:

