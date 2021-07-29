Love Is Blind: Mark’s memes explored - Twitter reacts to cheating allegations!











Although Mark Cuevas wasn’t at the Love is Blind: After the Altar reunion, he was a hot topic between his former cast members. Now, the reality star is doing the rounds on Twitter with many viewers of the show making memes about his drama!

The ‘pod squad’ got back together two years following their relationships first starting out. All of the cast members from LC to Jessica, Diamond to Amber, appeared on Netflix’s After the Alter special, however, Mark Cuevas was one Love Is Blind star who wasn’t present.

Love Is Blind: What happened between Mark Cuevas and LC?

After Love Is Blind, Mark and LC started hanging out and, according to her, they were exclusive and he “lied to her for six weeks“.

“Me and Mark… we didn’t hit it off in the pods much but we all stayed friends and stuff and a few months ago, he slid into my DM’s. We started hanging out and I thought we agreed that we were going to be exclusive but come to find out that was not the case, he was lying to my face for six weeks”.

It doesn’t look like Mark has commented on the LC situation. Amber said of his absence that he was being “supportive for his girlfriend“.

I’ve been a Jessica anti from day one but this whole gaslighting, cheating, dating LC, baby momma Mark plot line makes me feel bad for her just a little bit… never thought I’d see the day #LoveIsBlind #loveisblindafterthealtar pic.twitter.com/iwZLK7cT0u — jazkia 🧚🏽‍♂️ (@jazkiaphillips) July 28, 2021

Mark Cuevas becomes a meme

Following the Mark and LC cheating allegations on Love Is Blind: After the Altar many people took to social media to create memes about the drama.

After LC suggested that Mark cheated on her during their dating phase, it appeared that there could’ve been some kind of crossover between him dating LC and meeting his current fiancé, Aubrey Rainey.

Some viewers of the show used GIF’s and captioned them: “Not Mark having a baby to be born in April“, another said: “amber also weird. i get mark is your friend but why you defending him cheating but still got hatred for Jessica“.

Another Tweeted an unimpressed photo of Adele and wrote: “Amber is just…excusing mark’s f***ery? Really?“

Not Mark having a baby to be born in April 😗😗😗 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/RZdMsglzjJ — Prisca (@iiiamprisca) July 29, 2021

Amber belittled tf outta LC , Whether they were exclusive or not EVERYONE deserves honesty idgaf if they were not bf/gf LC deserved to know Mark was dating someone else. i’m glad Diamond stuck up for her . Another reason i don’t like Amber #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/mQqM2ImBZA — safety net ✨☁️ (@capricornsleeze) July 29, 2021

Excuse me, why is Amber defending Mark like this? Gaslighting Diamond & LC? With her whole chest?#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar pic.twitter.com/kuOlFxs1Xg — Kayla Arends (@kayla_arends) July 29, 2021

Mark blows Love Is Blind viewers’ minds

When LC spoke about Mark allegedly cheating on her, Amber Barnett fought Mark’s corner but Diamond thought that LC deserved an apology.

Besides Twitter clearly being unimpressed with Amber’s reaction to the drama, others had their minds’ blown when it came to Mark looking like the ‘bad guy’.

One person Tweeted: “We thought the #LoveisBlind villians were Jessica and Giannina when it’s actually Mark, Damian and Amber! Carlton retains the crown as the O.G villain.“

Another said: “Diamond you a real one for real- Amber idk what shady shit you got with mark but what he did was wrong“.

So was Mark and LC dating or talking? Mark should have showed up to give his side bc he's looking like a fuccbois #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar #LoveIsBlind — Esther (@Queen_Esther29) July 28, 2021

