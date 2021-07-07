Who is Mark Mata from Chopped? Career of the chef explored!











Chopped is back in 2021 with not one, but two spin-off series! Chopped Next Gen and Chopped 420 see competing chefs go head to head for a cash prize.

The cooking show has been airing since 2007 and 14 years later it’s still going strong. Presented by Liza Koshy, the Chopped Next Gen spin-off show sees young chefs compete for a $10,000 cash prize in the ultimate culinary contest!

Who is Mark Mata?

Mark Mata is the executive chef at a New York restaurant called August. He trained with The Culinary Institute of America from 2003-2004.

He has an Instagram account (@_markmata) but it’s set to private, and, by the looks of things, he’s not on Twitter.

Speaking to Broadway World in 2017, Mark said that his cooking style is: “light, healthy, flavorful and vegetable-focused, prepared with classic Continental technique and global influences“.

Was Mark Mata on Chopped?

Yes, executive chef Mark once appeared on Chopped back in 2015!

The New Yorker appeared on series 23 episode 9 but was eliminated after the appetizer round. He competed with chefs Jonathan Kavourakis, Diane Vista-Wayne and Sarah Arkwright.

By the looks of Twitter, Mark also appeared on the show for season 16 back in 2020.

Speaking to Broadway World, Mark said that there are three details that distinguish his work as a chef, he’s “cool, calm, and collected” – which is just what’s required to succeed in a cooking contest.

Mark Mata’s cheffing career

Mark Mata’s career, as per his LinkedIn page, started out in 2004 when he was hired as a tournant chef.

From there, he went on to become a sous chef in 2006, a chef de cuisine in 2009 and an executive chef at Persephone in 2011.

He’s currently still listed as the executive chef at Persephone. However, Broadway World wrote in 2017 that he was executive chef of August in New York, so his LinkedIn may not be up-to-date.

Neighbourhood restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The Writing Room announced that Mark was their new executive chef in 2019, so we can assume that this is where he’s working now.

