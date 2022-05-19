











Real Housewives of Atlanta fans will be happy to see Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Kenya Moore and co back on screen in 2022. The ladies returned for season 14 on May 1st and someone who may be even happier than fans about RHOA in 2022 is Marlo Hampton as she was finally given a peach!

Marlo is building herself a home from the ground up on RHOA season 14 in 2022 complete with a department store-style closet. But it seems that there are some skeletons in Marlo’s closet that she’s more than happy to get out. So, did Marlo Hampton go to jail and, if so, what for?

Marlo posts mug shots on IG

Kenya Moore said on The Wendy Williams Show on May 18th that she’d rather be an “icon” than an “ex-con” referring to Marlo.

The two women are often known for dissing each other and have done so throughout the seasons of RHOA. In response to Kenya’s Wendy Williams comments, Marlo took to Instagram to share her mug shots and address the “ex-con” remark.

Marlo uploaded an IG slider of photos, one of which shows six mugshots, and captioned it: “A round of applause to all the ex-cons who’ve turned their life around. It’s not about where you start, but about how you finish! Keep Going!“.

She also hashtagged “iconic ex-con“.

Did Marlo Hampton go to jail?

Radar Online reported in 2014 that Marlo was arrested on May 26th, 1999.

She was 23 years old at the time and the reason for her arrest is cited as: “Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm“.

Radar Online reports that the RHOA star was released later the same day on a $5,000 bond.

The report continues: “On September 28th, 1999, Hampton began to serve time for her aggravated battery felony conviction. Online records show she served four months in jail and was released on January 28th, 2000.“

Marlo is now the owner of Le’ Archive

Around 20 years since she served time in jail, Marlo is now an official cast member on one of Bravo’s biggest shows.

As well as finding reality TV fame, Marlo runs a fashion showroom called Le’ Archive LLC.

The company’s business page has almost 30K followers @le__archive and Marlo herself has 1.4M on Instagram @marlohampton.

In the 2022 season of the show, Marlo is juggling running a business and being a ‘Munty’ to her two nephews.

