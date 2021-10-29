Hold the sour lemons, Marlo Hampton finally has her peach











The Real Housewives of Atlanta first launched in 2008 and over the seasons, many cast members have come and gone. From Phaedra Parks to Shereé Whitfield, Kim Zolciak to Lisa Wu, there have been lots of different housewives in the past 13 years.

Marlo Hampton first appeared on RHOA as a friend of Nene Leakes back in season 4. And although she’s been featured on the Bravo show for the past 10 years, she hasn’t quite been promoted to being a full-time cast member – until now!

Marlo joins RHOA

Throwing it back to 2011 and Marlo Hampton was a newcomer to the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

During her time on RHOA, Marlo had her fair share of disputes with other housewives such as Kenya Moore. However, during more recent seasons, Kenya and Marlo patched things up. She also fell out with Kim Zolciak, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams on the Bravo show.

It could be this streak of maturity that Marlo showed more recently that has bagged herself a peach in 2021, as well as many of the OG cast members leaving the show.

Marlo Hampton on Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2021

Marlo has previously asked to have a peach and has also said in the past that she felt a part of the Bravo family, as per Entertainment Tonight, Marlo said in April 2021: “At least give me a try… I’ve seen so many girls go and come. At least let me try. Let me go back to being a friend if it doesn’t work.”

Now that Nene, Porsha and Cynthia won’t be returning in the 2021 season, it does leave room for some other housewives to come foward. As well as Marlo, Shereé Whitfield is also returning for season 14.

Even Marlo’s friends and co-stars didn’t suspect that she’d get promoted on the show, such as Nene Leakes, but it appears that Marlo’s wishes have now been granted.

Marlo Hampton gets her peach!

Since becoming a ‘Munty’ to her two nephews and launching her fashion showroom for rental pieces, Le Archive, Marlo’s chances of getting a peach seemed to increase.

Many people would likely be in agreement that Marlo getting a peach is long overdue. The subject of her becoming a full-time cast member was often talked about, however, the rest of the cast, including Eva Marcille, were always pretty good at avoiding answering the question.

Wendy Williams said many times on her talk show that Marlo deserved a peach and on the Hot Topics segment, the presenters joked that it was largely down to Wendy that Marlo got her peach in 2021.

Marlo has been a legal guardian to her two nephews for the last couple of years and so, she also has a family household more similar to the rest of the RHOA cast these days. Cheat Sheet wrote in June 2021 that Marlo said: “I’ve been around too long for you guys not to really come into this house, see when I’m crying, see when I’m sad, hear me talk to [my adopted nephews’] mom.”

Now, Marlo’s 1.4m Instagram followers (@marlohampton), and the rest of her fans, are likely to be over the moon that she’s recieved ‘peach status’ on RHOA – after all it’s safe to say she deserves it after putting all the years in!

