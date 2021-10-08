









We TV’s Marriage Boot Camp is back in 2021 with a fresh Hip Hop edition! Dubbed the “toughest season ever”, eight Hip Hop stars all battle for their relationships under the same roof.

The Marriage Boot Camp Hip Hop edition trailer sees a lot of drama on the horizon, painful betrayal, cruel disrespect and deception. Judge Toler can be seen asking for the cast to show some respect, so it looks like its set to be a gripping season…

Marriage Boot Camp Hip Hop start date

Marriage Boot Camp is back again with its Hip Hop edition and eight new familar faces are ready to do what they can to salvage their relationships.

The show premieres on Thursday, October 7th at 9 pm on WE TV.

Are their marriages worth saving? Or will Marriage Boot Camp highlight the reasons to leave for some couples?

Meet the Marriage Boot Camp Hip Hop edition 2021 couples

Rapper, model, dancer and writer Amber and rapper, model and actor Siir Brock are first up on the list of couples going into Marriage Boot Camp Hip Hop edition. Siir Brock said: “We have several issues infidelity, verbal abuse…”

Next up is two-time grammy nominee Monie Love and artist and songwriter Tuff. help with their relationship and determine which direction its going to go in. Monie Love said: “If Tuff doesn’t stop cheating on me behind my back it looks like I’m going to have to nip that in the bud.“

N.O.R.E and Neri have been married for 10 years and together for 14 years. According to N.O.R.E: “We here to fix our petty little issues.”

Lastly, multi-platium producer Mally Mall and former exotic dancer and model Tresure are also a couple on the show. They’ve been dating off and on for four years. Mally Mall cited Tresure’s drinking as an issue in their relationship as well as trust. Tresure said that having a long distance relationship is hard for them as well as having power struggles.

Marriage Boot Camp team explored

As well as the four Hip Hop couples ready for counselling on Marriage Boot Camp, there are some more cast members that viewers may need to become acquainted with.

Judge Toler and Dr Ish are on-hand to resolve the couples’ issues and see them leave the Boot Camp in much better places.

Viewers may recognise American lawyer Judge Lynn Toler from her series Divorce Court. Lynn has been married since 1989 to Eric Mumford and they have two children.

According to Dr Ish’s website bio: “Dr. Ish Major has spent over 15 years demystifying the male psyche and helping men and women navigate their way through the dating jungle.”

