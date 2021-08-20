Married at First Sight: Who is Ant Poole? Meet the model on Instagram!











Married at First Sight UK is almost here, and wedding bells are a short while away for eight couples who meet for the first time at the altar.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be the trio looking to get the couples all the way through to their happily ever after.

Ant is amongst several singletons, like Franky Spencer, who took the plunge to meet their match, and it’s all caught on camera for E4 viewers.

Let’s dive in and find out all about hunky model and business development specialist, Ant Poole. Reality Titbit has his age and Instagram covered.

Who is Ant Poole?

Ant Poole is a 28-year-old model who also works as a business development specialist.

From Manchester, the hunk is said to be the centre of attention in every room he walks into, and he is also a social butterfly who is thought to be aware of how good-looking he is!

Ant is very confident in his ability to influence situations and he believes he has a lot of sway over people. He also believes that everyone wants to be his friend!

He has learnt the hard way to not take life for granted and wants to get better at being honest and opening up more emotionally. Ultimately, he wants to be a good guy for the right match!

Why did Ant want to be on Married at First Sight?

Ant said that his reasoning for joining the show was:

The best that could happen is that the experts find me a match and it works out perfectly and find our happily ever after. The worst case is it doesn’t work out and I make some new friends and I learn a bit about myself as a person.

The perfect person for Ant would be someone who is a funny, bubbly, ambitious person who is up for exploring and adventure!

Ant is hoping the show will help him to become more emotionally available and be the best version of himself for his perfect match.

Travelling

Ant also looks like he is very into travelling with his Instagram feed filled with topless pictures of him living it up in the sun!

From Spain to Morocco, he is usually pictured enjoying the finer things in life, but it remains to be seen how he will adapt to married life!

