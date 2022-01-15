Marsai Martin’s net worth explored as she appears on Remix My Space











Remix My Space is a brand new Discovery+ series hosted by Marsai Martin. She’s surprising teens by revamping their bedrooms in the 2022 series. Marsai enlists the help of Tiffany Thompson and Joanie Sprague and totally transforms peoples’ homes.

Marsai Martin was dubbed “Hollywood’s youngest executive producer” in 2020, producing “Little” when she was just 14 years old. So, let’s find out more about Marsai, her age, net worth and more explored as she appears on Remix My Space.

Who is Marsai Martin?

Marsai Martin is an actor and producer. She was born in Texas to Carol and Joshua Martin on August 14th, 2004.

The actor is probably best known for appearing in ABC’s Black-ish where she’s played the role of Diane Johnson since 2014.

Marsai is 17 years old and she’s been working in television since she was just 10 years old.

Marsai appears on Remix My Space

New Discovery series Remix My Space with Marsai Martin kicks off on January 15th, 2022.

Marsai surprises unsuspecting teens who have made positive impacts on their communities and reimagines their bedrooms.

The actor shows up out of the blue and gets to work with the help of her designer and carpenter friends to give the teenagers space to express themselves creatively.

Remix My Space isn’t the first time that Marsai has ditched acting and moved onto hosting duties, she also hosted ABC’s Soul Of a Nation in 2021.

Marsai Martin’s net worth explored

At the age of 17, Marsai Martin has a seriously impressive net worth of $1.5m as per Wealthy Persons.

She writes on Twitter that she’s the “CEO of Genius Entertainment” and she also has a combined social media following on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter of around 6.2m.

Find Marsai on Instagram @marsaimartin where she writes that she’s an “entrepreneur” and “J & C’s daughter“.

Taking to TikTok in 2021, Marsai wrote that she loves what she does as one of her fans highlighted that she’s already got nine NAACP Awards.

