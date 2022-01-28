Martin the Butler from Fox’s Joe Millionaire is more than just a host











Fox reality series Joe Millionaire is back in 2022 but not as viewers have ever seen it before. Rather than having one ‘Joe’ who poses as a millionaire on the show, in the new series, For Richer or Poorer’, there are two ‘Joes’ – one of which has a net worth of over $10m and another who doesn’t.

The show kicked off in January 2022 and the two men have had their work cut out attempting to date 20 women at once. However, they’re not totally without guidance in the show as Martin the Butler is on hand with support at all times. So, let’s find out more about Martin…

Get to know Martin the Butler from Joe Millionaire

Martin the Butler is Joe Millionaire’s British host in 2022.

He didn’t star in the 2003 version of the show but has become a fan favourite in the new series.

Martin is the man between the two ‘Joes’ on the series and it seems that he’s more than just a host as he can be seen offering his support along the way.

Speaking to Fox News in 2022, Martin said that he ended up seeing the men as “sons” to him and said there was a lot of heartache on the show.

Martin isn’t a real butler

As it turns out, Martin isn’t actually a butler, but an actor and musician.

His real name is Martin Andrew and he’s appeared in a variety of roles besides his butler gig on Joe Millionaire.

As per an interview with Fox News, he is a father to daughters himself and said that he had a “vested interest in all the ladies” on the show to help them on their Joe Millionaire journey. But added that he couldn’t get “too involved“.

The Fox star’s career explored

Martin Andrew turns 60 years old in 2022. He was born in Suffolk as per IMDb and attended acting school and learned to play the violin in his youth.

His IMDb profile states that he’s worked in the entertainment industry for many years and has played extra roles in films as well as being a Rod Stewart impersonator. As per his website, he also had a role in a film called Forbidden Playground in 2016.

He can be found on Instagram @martinthebutler with around 400 followers.

