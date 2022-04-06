RHOM fans dub Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia, a "breath of fresh air"













After an eight-year hiatus, The Real Housewives of Miami returned to screens in 2021. The show looked to have run its course after just three seasons but a Peacock revival saw Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria, Adriana de Moura and co together again for season 4.

If any fans thought that in eight years the women would’ve hashed out their beef, closed the door on old drama or turned over a new leave, they’d be mistaken as right from season 4’s premiere episode, there’s been no end of drama in RHOM. One of the ladies who seems to manage to stay out of most of the drama is Martina Navratilova’s wife, Julia Lemigova.

Who is Martina Navratilova’s wife?

Since 2014, Martina Navratilova has been married to Julia Lemigova.

Julia Lemigova was born in Moscow, Russia on June 26th, 1972.

Her parents were engineers in the aviation industry. And speaking to The Daily Mail in 2015, she said: “They enjoyed a comfortable, middle-class existence.“

Julia and Martina first met in 2001 and their relationship started out as just being friends, as per The Daily Mail, Martina would play tennis with Julia’s daughters. Julia said: “Then slowly, a different feeling was growing.“

Julia Lemigova was a beauty queen

Keen to leave Russia behind and move to Paris, Julia embarked on a career as a beauty queen in her teenage years.

At 18 years old, Julia won the Miss USSR title and, a year later, in 1991, she came third in the Miss Universe contest.

As per her Bravo profile, Julia’s “modelling career ran from 1991 to 2005 until the birth of her first child.“

Following her success as a model, Julia entered the business world and opened a well-being center, Joiya Spa, in 2003, and launched a skincare and spa line, Russie Blanche, in 2009.

Nowadays, Julia is a reality TV star on The Real Housewives of Miami and judging by Twitter, she’s a fan favourite. On viewer tweeted: “Martina’s wife is very pleasant. She comes across really well on TV. Very kind, humble, family-oriented… Nothing like the other women. A breath of fresh air.“

Julia Lemigova’s children

In 2014, Martina and Julia got married and became a family of four as Martina took on the role of stepmother to Julia’s two daughters, Emma and Victoria.

Emma and Victoria live in Miami with Martina and Julia and, judging by Julia’s Instagram page, her daughters often lend a helping hand as her glam squad.

Julia’s daughters are from two previous relationships. She also had a son in 1999 named Maximilien but he tragically passed away at five months old.

Maximilien’s father, a French banker named Edouard Stern, also passed away a few years later.

