Who is Marvin Anthony from Too Hot To Handle season 2? Model's job and age explored











Too Hot To Handle is back in 2021 with a brand new batch of singletons ready for a sizzling summer of fun. Season 2 kicks off on Wednesday, June 23rd when four new episodes drop on Netflix.

Contestants from all around the world have been cast in the new Netflix season but will they be able to abstain from any kind of sexual activity in a bid to bag themselves as much prize money as possible? We’re about to find out!

Who is Marvin from Too Hot To Handle season 2?

Marvin Anthony describes himself as ‘The French King’ during his THTH introduction video.

He’s 26 years old and hails from Paris, France. Marvin works as a model and influencer.

The Netflix star can speak English, Spanish and French and says that he’s “the whole package” even showing off his dougie skills in his interview.

Marvin isn’t just a pretty face

As well as working as a supermodel and influencer working for brands such as Hugo Boss, Marvin also has a Masters degree in finance which he got in 2019 as per LinkedIn.

At 6 ft 4, he also used to play professional basketball and, as if he wasn’t doing enough already, he has his own concierge business called IZIRES which was launched in 2019.

Marvin adds that he’s “a lot to handle” in the bedroom department and says that he’s always rated “five stars”…

Is Marvin on Instagram?

Yes, Marvin is on Instagram with 243k followers @marvin.anthony_.

Marvin is clearly a family man at heart as he’s often taken to the ‘gram to share snaps of himself and his mum, often captioning that she’s his “sister and friend“.

The 26-year-old can also be found on TikTok where he has over 144k followers @marvin.anthony_.

Marvin is clearly a big fan of the TikTok dance challenges and regularly uploads to the video sharing platform!

When it comes to the kind of lady Marvin is looking for, he’s wanting someone tall, with a great body and a great smile. He stated in his intro video that he’s really looking forward to meeting women from all around the world.

