Love Island's Mary Bedford: Surgery rumours analysed through Instagram!

Wakefield beauty Mary Bedford is one of the newbies heading into the villa in July 2021, so let’s find out more about her, from her famous exes to her job, surgery rumours and more.

Mary’s ex Chris Hughes

Who is Mary Bedford?

Mary Bedford is the latest rumoured Love Island contestant in 2021. By the looks of her Instagram page, Mary is a model and influencer who models for Boohoo, Lounge Underwear and more. She also has a YouTube channel which she launched in June 2021 with over 1.1k subscribers.

The blonde bombshell is set to join the ITV show as the Casa Amor episodes are finally here.

As per Mail Online, Mary is likely to turn the heads of the current Love Island boys. The existing couples are about to be put to the test!

Mary’s surgery explored

Almost all of the Love Island girls who have appeared on the show in 2021 have had surgery. From lip filler to boob jobs, the girls have been pretty transparent about the work they’ve had done.

Mary works as a model and often poses in lingerie for the ‘gram so the 22-year-old clearly likes to keep her body in ship-shape.

Her current IG page only goes back as far as 2020 so it’s difficult to compare Mary’s photos. She seems to look a little different than she did a year ago, however, any changes to Mary’s face could come down to make-up and filters.

She doesn’t appear to have had any facial surgery, although she may have had lip filler as she dons a very full pout. Body-wise, newbie Mary has an incredible figure, some of her Instagram photos look like she may have had a breast augmentation but this is currently unconfirmed.

Mary and Chris Hughes

Mary Bedford previously dated a former Love Islander – Chris Hughes – in the summer of 2020.

Although, it seems that she isn’t after a Chris look-a-like in 2021, but according to OK! Magazine, she’s got her eyes on 6 ft 6 Welsh hunk Liam Reardon.

The Casa Amor episodes are likely to begin from Sunday July 25th at 9 pm.

