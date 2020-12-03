MasterChef The Professionals: How many Michelin stars does Monica Galetti have?











How many Michelin stars does Monica Galetti have? That’s what many viewers of MasterChef: The Professionals are wondering in 2020.

Monica Galetti is a famous chef whose career switched lanes from being totally kitchen-based to appearing in front of the camera in 2009 on MasterChef.

Monica’s cheffing career is one to be celebrated with a romance even blossoming from her time spent working as a pastry chef in a Mayfair restaurant.

Who is Monica Galetti?

Monica Galetti, also known as “scary Monica”, is one of the judges on BBC’s Masterchef: The Professionals alongside Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace.

The 45-year-old has spent the last 10 years on the show. She now also presents TV show Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby with Giles Coren.

Monica has juggled marriage and motherhood as well as a hugely successful career in the culinary industry. She and her chef husband David Galetti, welcomed their daughter, Anais, into the world in 2006.

The mother-of-one has also published books during her career including The Skills: How to become an expert chef in your own kitchen in 2016 and Monica’s Kitchen: Exciting Home Cooking for All Occasions in 2012.

How many Michelin stars does Monica Galetti have?

Born in Samoa and raised in New Zealand, Monica moved to London in 1999 to work under world-renowned chef Michel Roux Jr.

She spent over 15 years at his then-two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Le Gavroche. Le Gavroche was the first restaurant to be awarded one, two and then three Michelin stars according to its website.

Although Monica has spent years working in Michelin star restaurants, she doesn’t look to have any herself.

Monica Galetti’s restaurant

Monica Galetti now runs her own restaurant with her sommelier husband, David, located on Charlotte Street in Fitzrovia, London.

Mere Restaurant (@mererestaurant) serves traditional food inspired by Monica’s South Pacific and her husband’s French heritage.

Mere opened in 2017 and today it’s a successful and up-market eatery. Although the restaurant is yet to be awarded a Michelin star, it is a listed as “Michelin Guide” restaurant.

According to Square Meal, Mere is a “gold-rated” restaurant that offers a “elegant, contemporary menu“.

