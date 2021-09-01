Matt and Daniel's age difference explored on MAFS UK











Matt Jameson and Daniel McKee are the first ever same sex couple to get married on Married At First Sight UK. Following the success of the show’s Australian series, MAFS UK launched on August 30th on E4. The show sees a group of singletons matched together by experts and the first time they meet is at the altar!

Viewers are introduced to Matt and Daniel during MAFS UK episode 2. They seem to get on great but there’s one thing on Matt’s mind and that’s how old Daniel is… So. let’s find out more about the pair, including their age difference.

Screenshot: Married At First Sight UK – Channel 4

Meet Matt Jameson from MAFS UK

Thirty-nine-year-old Matt hails from West Yorkshire.

He’s a charity fundraiser and also performs in a Take That tribute act.

On MAFS UK, Matt revealed that he’d ended two of his previous relationships as he wants to have children and his partners didn’t. Now, he’s looking to settle down and start a family with someone.

Follow Matt on Instagram @matt_d_jameson.

Daniel McKee on Married At First Sight UK

Looking for a “best friend and a lover” was 27-year-old Daniel.

The MAFS UK star hails from Northern Ireland and works in Holistic Sales.

Dan specified that he was looking for someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously and is just a kind person.

With 1,630 followers, Daniel can be found on Instagram @danielmckeee.

MAFS UK: Matt and Daniel’s age difference

While Matt is 39, Daniel is 27 years old, so there’s a 12 year age gap between them.

The couple tied the knot during MAFS UK episode 2 and, judging by what was shown in the episode, age is just a number for Matt and Daniel.

After finding out each other’s ages, Matt said: “That age difference to me isn’t an issue, as long as you’re in the same kind of place that I am.“

Matt added: “I wasn’t expecting someone to be that much younger than me but he seems very mature.”

Following their ceremony, Matt’s mum expressed her concerns over the couple’s age difference, but it looks like time will tell whether Matt and Daniel got the distance.

