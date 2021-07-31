Who is Matt Beckerich? Tattoo Redo star's career, age and Instagram explored!











Brand new Netflix series Tattoo Redo launched on the streaming service on July 29th, 2021. Just like UK shows Tattoo Fixers and Just Tattoo Of Us combined, Tattoo Redo sees peoples’ horrendous inkings etched over and given a new lease of life.

Matt Beckerich was the first tattoo artist on the show to get stuck into the job of covering up someone’s bad tattoo. The first tatt he was tasked with working on was actually hard to describe, but it was done by a tattoo artist who had also touched Tupac Shakur – and that was enough for the client at the time!

Matt Beckerich on Tattoo Redo

Dubbed “Crisp and classy” by the show’s host, Jessimae Peluso, Matt has been tattooing for over 20 years in 2021.

‘Matty B’ hails from Long Island, New York.

He mostly does really elaborate Japanese tattoos, Jessimae said: “It’s all so fancy“.

Speaking of his craft, Matt said: “One of the things I love about tattooing is the escape. When I’m working on a large piece, the whole outside world disappears. You escape into the tattooing.“

Meet Matt on Instagram

Matt can be found on Instagram @mattbeckerich with almost 36k followers at the time of writing.

His IG page shows off his talents as many of the tattoos are displayed on Matt’s feed. All kinds of Japanese-style inkings, from tigers to fish, dragons and snakes are featured on his page.

Now and again, his followers get a sneak peek behind the tattooing. Throwing it back to 2018, Matt poses on the ‘gram with an adorable puppy who he says is “the newest member of the crew, Casper“.

Judging by his IG account, Matt is quite outdoorsy and loves a spot of snowboarding!

How old is Matt Beckerich?

As per Stars Offline, Matt was born in 1981 which makes him 40 years old in 2021.

The site writes that he celebrates his birthday on November 8th which makes him a Scorpio.

At the age of 27, Matt founded his own company called Fountainhead New York which is a tattoo shop.

He writes on the Fountainhead New York website that at “16 years old he began a traditional tattoo apprenticeship under Angelo Miller of Inksmith & Rogers“.

