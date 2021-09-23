Does RuPaul's Drag Race judge Matt Lucas have a husband?











RuPaul’s Drag Race UK kicks off on September 23rd, 2021. Matt Lucas is a guest judge during episode 1 of the BBC show. So, let’s find out more about the actor and comedian.

Anubis, Charity Kase, Ella Vaday, Victoria Scone and many more queens are ready to battle it out to become the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 3.

Get to know Matt

Matt Lucas was born in London on born March 5th, 1974.

He’s best known for appearing on Little Britain and Come Fly With Me alongside comedian and author David Walliams.

Today, he’s a co-host of The Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding.

Does Matt Lucas have a husband?

No Matt Lucas doesn’t have a husband.

The comedian was in a civil partnership from 2006 until 2008 with Kevin McGee.

Elton John, Barbara Windsor and Courtney Love were all guests at his London wedding. However, the couple later had their partnership dissolved in court.

Kevin McGee sadly passed away in 2009. Taking to Instagram 10 years after his death, Matt wrote of Kevin: “I loved him more than anyone I’ve ever met, and still do. He was so funny and silly and clever and kind and handsome and his smile made my heart soar.

“We were together for nearly six years and he made me the happiest man on the planet. In the end he lost his battle with addiction and depression. I guess some people don’t have the armour for this world.”

Matt’s love life explored

Although it doesn’t appear that Matt Lucas has found a partner, it may just be that he prefers to keep his love life private.

The 47-year-old often takes to Instagram @realmattlucas where he has almost 280k followers. But, it doesn’t look like he’s posted any photos with a special someone at the time of writing.

His Instagram bio reads: “This is Matt’s ONLY account. All posts by Matt’s team. Management : YMU (UK) & WME (US). He/Him.“

Therefore, it’s unlikely that he’d be posting any personal content regarding a partner.

