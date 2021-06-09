Little People, Big World: Are Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler engaged? Relationship timeline!











Are Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler engaged? The Little People, Big World stars often have rumours flying around in regard to their relationship. From alleged gold-digging to wedding bells.

Matt and Amy Roloff are the parents of the Roloff family who star in TLC’s Little People, Big World. The couple split in 2016 but still had to maintain a relationship for both their family and the pumpkin farm.

Both Amy and Matt have now moved on and have new significant others, so let’s take a look at the latest developments in Matt Roloff’s love life – is there a wedding on the cards?

Are Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler engaged?

No, Matt and Caryn aren’t engaged.

When asked by US Weekly in 2020 if they saw marriage in their future, Matt said: “We do, we don’t have any opposition to it but its just so happy and comfortable and wonderful the way it is… Right now we’re happy to watch Amy and Chris go through that process.”

One of Matt’s Instagram posts in 2021 drew attention to the couple taking their relationship to the next step. But, as it stands, the couple are still boyfriend and girlfriend.

When did Matt and Caryn first date?

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler began their relationship in 2017.

Matt and Amy Roloff split up in 2016 but Amy has suggested that she thinks Matt and Caryn began their relationship while he was still married to her as per Monsters and Critics.

Caryn and Matt must have met many years before this as she worked on the farm as a manager and as Matt’s assistant.

What is Matt Roloff’s net worth?

Some TLC viewers seem to think that Caryn is with Matt for his money. So, let’s take a look at his net worth.

As per Soap Dirt, Caryn responded to the claims suggesting that if she was a gold digger she probably wouldn’t have opted to go out with a pumpkin farmer.

Matt runs a successful family business with Roloff Farms. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the pumpkin farm welcomes 30,000 visitors each year.

The Roloff Farm was worth over $1.6m in 2018 according to Distractify.

Matt’s net worth is estimated at $6m as per Celebrity Net Worth.

