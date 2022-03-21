Judging by Instagram, Matt and Amy Roloff are super-happy post-divorce













Little People, Big World is one of TLC’s best-known reality shows. The series follows the Roloff family and it’s been airing since 2006. With 22 seasons and counting under their belts, the Roloffs must be doing something right and fans love staying up to date with the family as they grow up and have families of their own.

While fans wait to hear the latest news regarding a new series of Little People, Big World in 2022, many stay in the loop with the Roloffs by following them on social media. So, let’s find out more about how Amy and Matt Roloff are doing in 2022 judging by their Instagram pages…

Amy and Matt Roloff were married 29 years

The parents of the Roloff family, Matt and Amy, were married almost 30 years before getting divorced in 2016.

Matt and Amy’s relationship breakdown was documented on Little People, Big World. Despite their split, the two maintained an amicable relationship for the same of their family and could still be seen celebrating Thanksgiving and other occasions as a family unit.

Exploring Matt Roloff’s Instagram in 2022

Following their split, both Matt and Amy moved on with new partners and Matt is currently in a relationship with Caryn Chandler.

Matt and Caryn still appear to be loved up, judging by his photos on the ‘gram and they’re celebrating all kinds of birthdays, milestones and occasions together in 2022.

Looking at Matt Roloff’s Instagram, he and Caryn are still going strong, their families appear to be very much integrated, and they’re welcoming more grandchildren all the time.

Find Matt on Instagram @mattroloff where he has around 750K followers.

Amy Roloff has moved on, too

Matt Roloff moved on after his divorce from Caryn Chandler. And, Amy Roloff moved on, too, with Chris Marek.

Amy and Chris got married in 2021 and judging by her Instagram page, they appear to have achieved marital bliss in 2022.

The Little People, Big World stars posted loved-up wedding photos to Instagram for Valentine’s Day and they often post photos of their trips, date nights and special occasions to IG, too.

Follow Amy, who writes on IG that she’s a mom to four and grandmother to six in her bio, @amyjroloff.

As well as photos of herself and Chris, Amy’s Instagram page is filled with cooking content and pieces that can be purchased from her online shop such as jewellery, books and kitchen items.

