What is Matt Roloff's net worth? Little People, Big World star's career explored











Matt Roloff’s net worth is a topic of interest following a new season of Little People, Big World airing on TLC on May 11th, 2021. Let’s get to know more about Matt, from his farm to career and more!

Matt Roloff is one of the cast members on TLC’s Little People, Big World. The show has been airing for a whopping 22 series. Episode 1 first premiered all the way back in 2006! Now, the Roloff’s have raised their family and Amy and Matt have even gone their separate ways. The subject of selling their farm has been discussed in 2021. Here’s a look at what house Matt lives in now, whether he remarried and his net worth overall.

Is Matt Roloff engaged?

It doesn’t look as though Matt Roloff is engaged. But as per The Sun, he may well be very soon!

Matt and his ex-wife, Amy, divorced in 2016 after a marriage that lasted 27 years. Together they share four children.

Now, both Amy and Matt are in new relationships. Matt has been in a relationship with Caryn Chandler for around five years.

Does Matt Roloff have a new house?

Matt Roloff, 59, is helping his girlfriend, Caryn, 53, renovate new home that she bought.

The father-of-four is also renovating his huge farmhouse during season 22 to come complete with wood-beamed ceilings and stone walls according to The Sun.

The renovations on the farm house come after Matt’s ex-wife, Amy, moved off the property. She’s now in a relationship with Chris Marek and the pair live in Amy’s new house.

Matt Roloff’s net worth explored

Matt Roloff is not only the head of a family who have become reality TV stars on TLC, but he’s also the owner of Roloff Farms.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Matt’s net worth is estimated at $6m.

He runs a successful family business with the farm. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roloff Farms welcomes around 30,000 visitors each year.

Distractify reported that the Roloff Farm was worth over $1.6m in 2018 and its value is likely to have increased since then.

Prior to purchasing the farm in the 1990’s, Matt worked in computer programming for Silicon Valley based companies. He’s also a motivational speaker and author. The TLC star also is co-founder of a company named Direct Access Solutions.

