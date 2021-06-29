Who is Matthew Shea from Below Deck Mediterranean? Meet the chef on Instagram!











Below Deck Mediterranean is serving all the drama once again in 2021. The Bravo show is back for a sixth season and brings with it some new faces!

Following the departure of chef Kiko, Matthew Shea has joined the Below Deck Mediterranean crew. However, it doesn’t look as though his journey has been plain sailing so far. Could Captain Sandy have another firing on her hands in season 6?

Who is Matthew Shea?

Matthew Shea is a private chef who, according to his Bravo bio, knew that he wanted to have a food-oriented career from the age of 12.

His bio reads: “His mother ran a macrobiotic cooking school in the 80’s, which nurtured his passion for cuisine and food preparation from an early age“.

Matthew grew up in Warwick, Rhode Island and has cooked for “an extensive list of the top one-percenters of the world” including Rupert Murdoch.

Matthew joins Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Mediterranean season 6 episode 1 aired on Monday, June 28th.

The episode introduced new chef Matthew to viewers. Matthew’s no stranger to cooking on the seas though as his “first experience in the galley began when he went on tour with Greenpeace“.

Many Below Deck Mediterranean viewers took to Twitter to comment on Matthew’s Below Deck debut.

One person Tweeted: “Matthew should take a page out of chef Mila’s book and embrace being in way over his head. He can at least attempt some nachos“.

Another said: “Ok so the chef has cooked for all these people and he’s having a panic attack about some non important people which tells me he probably didn’t cook for the people he said he did”.

Below Deck Med: Is Matthew on Instagram?

Yes, chef Matthew is on Instagram. Follow the Below Deck Med star @mathewshea.

Although his first cooking experience on Below Deck didn’t seem like a barrel of laughs, he writes in his IG bio: “I’ve opted for fun in this lifetime“.

Matthew has been on Instagram since 2013 and posts all kinds of photos from food appreciation posts to family photos and holiday snaps.

He also posts the odd throwback photo, see Matthew in his younger cheffing days, throwing it back to 2005, here!

