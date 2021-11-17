Does Matty Lee have a partner or is the I'm A Celeb star single?











I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back in 2021 at long last! Due to Covid-19, the famous ITV shoe experienced some changes last year. And now, the Welsh castle and Ant and Dec are back – but this time with a brand new celebrity cast!

We can’t wait to watch them squirm during season 21. And one celebrity who has already expressed he’s up for living in a camp with rodents is Matty Lee. Describing them as “mouses”, “mices”, “a mice” and more, Matty made it clear that he’s not into the little critters in the 2021 cast trailer.

Does Matty Lee have a partner?

Of course, once the I’m A Celebrity campmates are announced, viewers want to get to know them as much as possible before they hit screens on November 21st.

It doesn’t appear that Matty Lee has a partner, he hasn’t publicly announced that he’s in a relationship with anyone in 2021.

In a 2021 interview with The Morning, Matty described Tom Daley as his “best friend and idol“.

Exploring the diver’s love life via Instagram

Leeds lad Matty can be found on Instagram @mattydiver with 362k followers.

Judging by his Instagram page, he doesn’t look to be in a relationship with anyone. But, he clearly has lots of friends and is passionate about diving.

The majority of Matty’s IG posts are diving-related, although his friends and family do feature on the feed, including his adorable-looking mum and dad.

Matty’s diving partner

Romantic partners aside, Matty also has another very important partner in life – his diving partner Tom Daley.

Tom and Matty had been paired together in 2018 for the men’s synchronised 10-metre platform. In 2021, the duo won gold at the FINA Diving World Cup in Japan.

Matty also partnered with diver Lois Toulson back in 2018 and the couple won silver and bronze medals together.

