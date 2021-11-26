Home » I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, ITV, News, What's On?

I'm A Celebrity's Matty Lee and Tom Daley dating rumours explored

November 26, 2021
Helen Williams

The trials and challenges are well-underway in November 2021 as I’m A Celebrity is back on ITV! Snakes, spiders, rats and more have been unleashed upon the celebrities and they certainly aren’t happy about it.

Singers, choreographers, footballers and famous presenters have all entered Gwrych Castle. Diver Matty Lee is one of this year’s contestants, so let’s find out more about Matty and Tom Daley’s relationship – the dating rumours explored!

Who is Matty Lee?

Matty Lee is a 23-year-old professional diver who hails from Leeds.

During his career so far, Matty has won bronze, silver and gold medals and has competed all over the world diving. He decided to go into diving after being inspired by his older brother as per an interview on This Morning in 2021.

The sporting star can be found on Instagram with 372k followers @mattydiver. Judging by his IG page, he has a close family including a brother and a sister. Matty appears to have lots of diving friends and is fully into his sport.

Matty Lee and Tom Daley dating rumours explored

Back in 2018, Matty was paired with diver Lois Toulson in the sport, however, his more recent diving partner is Tom Daley.

Since the duo have been competing together, it appears that fans have speculated that the pair could be an item. But, Tom Daley is married.

Tom Daley tied the knot with Dustin Lance Black in 2017.

However, Tom and Matty are great friends. Tom often is described by Matty as his “work-husband“. Speaking on This Morning in 2021, Matty described Tom Daley as his “best friend and idol“.

Does Matty Lee have a partner?

As of 2021, it doesn’t appear that Matty Lee has a partner. Looking at his Instagram page, he’s very busy and his life seems to be diving, diving and more diving!

However, that doesn’t mean that the I’m A Celebrity fans can’t dream. Lots of viewers have taken to Twitter to show their appreciation for the 23-year-old.

One person Tweeted: “I’m sorry but can we just all appreciate Matty Lee“. Another said: “I would love to see more of Matty HES always in the background“.

Helen Williams
