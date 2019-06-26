Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Anyone who sets foot in the Love Island villa best be prepared for the shedload of criticism they’re going to get for quite literally just existing.

Whoever you are, whatever you look like Twitter is always going to have something to say.

Love Island series 5 contestant Maura Higgins has been the life and soul of the show from the moment she walked through those doors.

With her eyes firmly set on pro-boxer Tommy Fury, Maura’s forward nature and sexual comments landed her in Twitter’s firing line.

Now, everyone wants to know if Maura Higgins is a traveller, read on to find out more…

Who is Maura Higgins?

Love Island 2019 contestant Maura is 28 years old and was born on November 25th 1990.

She comes from County Longford in Ireland and has brought nothing but entertainment to series 5 of the show.

Maura works as a ring girl, a model and is a Monster Girl for Monster energy drinks.

Love Island: Is Maura Higgins a traveller?

Maura is certainly as Irish as they come, but just because she’s Irish it doesn’t mean that she’s a traveller.

It looks as though Love Island viewers have jumped to conclusions branding Maura a gypsy on the internet.

Maura’s accent has been dissected online with Twitter users saying her voice “isn’t Irish it’s gypsy” with another saying that the Islander’s voice reminds them of Keith Lemon’s sketch ‘The Big Fat Gypsy Kardashians’.

There’s nothing to suggest that Maura is from a traveller family. Her mum Sharon is a nature photographer and she has two sisters Becki and Louise.

Who is Maura’s ex-fiance?

It turns out that ring girl Maura was previously in a very serious relationship.

When she was 25 years old Maura was engaged to be married.

Her ex, who is thought to be James Finnegan, can be seen in a few of her oldest Instagram photos alongside her best friend Andrew Rowan who tragically died in 2017.

James called her out in an interview in June 2019 with Closer Magazine saying that her behaviour was fake in the villa.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY ON ITV2 AT 9 PM FROM JUNE 3RD.