Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

On Tuesday, December 17th, The Sun confirmed that Caroline Flack was to step down from her role presenting Love Island following an assault charge.

The 40-year-old host had been presenting the famous ITV series since it first relaunched in 2015 and was due to fly out to South Africa for the start of filming on series 6, Winter Love Island, in the new year.

She recently featured in all of ITV’s online and TV promotion campaigns for the 2020 series but now leaves the network with a huge void to fill following her departure.

Former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins and I’m A Celeb star Emily Atack are the bookies’ favourites to take on one of the biggest TV presenting gigs on the planet but Reality Titbit believe it’s Maya Jama who truly deserves to take her place on the winter throne.

Why isn’t Caroline Flack presenting Winter Love Island?

The much-adored TV presenter was arrested following an altercation with boyfriend Lewis Burton on Friday, December 13th.

It’s been widely reported that their relationship had been toxic for months and that police were called to their London home due to reports of a domestic disturbance. Lewis, 27, required medical treatment due to minor injuries.

Four days later and Caroline confirmed to the media that she was stepping down from her role on Love Island. She told The Sun:

Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

Caroline’s public image has been damaged badly and the decision to step down from the ITV dating series is likely to have been cemented by the strong online outrage of her actions, with many taking to Twitter to demand that she left the show.

COMING SOON: SAS: Who Dares Wins – season 5 start date, location and instructors

Caroline Flack charged with assault for attacking her boyfriend. Presume Love Island are looking for a new host? If it was a man doing the hitting they would be. Let's take a walk down equality street — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) December 13, 2019

Why Maya Jama deserves to take over from Flack’s legacy

While Caroline’s legacy may be seriously tainted, it will always remain.

There are few presenters in the UK with the experience and confidence of Caroline Flack and even fewer that have the spunky gusto to resonate with a 16-25-year-olds audience at the age of 40.

Those who have similar CV’s in terms of experience really don’t fit the Love Island bill, and not least because of their cuddly motherly-love personas; Emma Willis, Holly Willoughby, Claudia Winkleman.

On the other hand, roping in an inexperienced TV presenter at two weeks’ notice could prove a complete catastrophe, and that’s why Reality Titbit would much rather see Maya Jama grace the villa than the likes of Maura Higgins, Amber Gill or even Emily Atack.

Maya has a huge wealth of live radio broadcasting experience through radio and succeeded with her roles on The Circle and MTV’s True Love or True Lies?

And this before we even start to deciphere her perfected image and personality…

MADE IN CHELSEA: Are Zara and Sam still together?

Maya Jama would be a villa queen

Love Island is all about sex appeal and each year casting members have the relentless task of filling the villa with nothing less than the UK’s hottest singles. Maya Jama is exactly that.

The 25-year-old is fresh on the market following her split with internationally-recognised grime artist Stormzy, who even devoted a song on his latest album to apologizing to Maya over their break-up and his apparent infidelity.

Not only is Maya hot on the press for 2020 but she deserves the shot at the top. Earlier in the year, she was replaced by Emma Willis on Channel 4 series The Circle as producers opted for a more experienced head as the series catapulted forward to a bigger audience.

She not only has the skills, online following and charisma to succeed but will add a dimension to the Love Island series that has always been lacking.

Relatability.

The Radio 1 presenter is extremely relatable and uses her social media platforms to empower and resonate with women her age, refraining from only posting heavily-filtered semi-naked snaps in order to showcase an ‘Instagram life’ but highlighting her everyday goofs from silly faces to nerdy activities.

Love Island has always been criticised for promoting unrealistic body images and force-feeding a stereotype of models with no brain cells down our throats. Maya Jama would provide the perfect tonic for this intoxicating reality TV programme that we so free-willingly consume.