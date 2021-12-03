What is Maya Vander from Selling Sunset’s nationality?











Netflix dropped a brand new season of Selling Sunset on November 24th, 2021. The series, which is based around LA-based real estate company The Oppenheim Group, is onto its fourth season and fans can’t get enough of Christina, Chrishell, Amanza and the rest of the cast.

Brett and Jason Oppenheim are twin brothers who run the realty company while Mary, Maya, Heather, Emma and co are real estate agents who do all they can to sell million-dollar listings in and around the Hollywood Hills. So, let’s find out more about some of the cast members. What is Maya Vander’s nationality?

Who is Maya on Selling Sunset?

Maya Vander is a real estate agent on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. She works for the Oppenheim Group in LA and for Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miami.

Maya was born on March 12th, 1982 meaning that she’s 39 years old in 2021 and a Pisces.

She’s appeared on the show since its first season which aired in 2019. Season 2 episode 1 saw Heather and Maya go for a walk with Maya’s new baby boy, Aidan. Since then, she also had another baby, a girl named Elle and she’s pregnant with her third child in 2021.

Maya Vander’s nationality explored

Maya Vander is from Israel.

Her father is from The Netherlands while, as per The Jewish Chronicle, her mother lives in Tel Aviv.

Maya is Jewish and is married. But her husband’s name has not been revealed since she found reality TV fame due to his career in the finance sector.

What is Maya’s accent?

She said during Selling Sunset season 1 episode 1: “I’m Israeli, in case you didn’t recognise my accent.”

But, her accent may also have been influenced by her Dutch-born father and her travels all over the world.

As per The Jewish Chronicle, Maya moved to Amsterdam for a modelling career when she was 20 and later went to work in Spain, Singapore and Malaysia.

