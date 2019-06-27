Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Walking into the Love Island villa and instantly making an impression is something of a very tall order. Especially when you’re waltzing into the villa with five other models.

However, that shouldn’t be the case for towering hunk Ovie Soko.

Move over Tommy Fury and prepare to be brushed aside Michael Griffiths, this guy could be the alpha male that causes a storm during 2019’s Casa Amor episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about professional Team GB basketball player Ovie Soko!

When will Okie Soko arrive?

Okie should briefly touchdown during Thursday night’s episode 22 (June 27th)

However, it’s on Friday and Sunday night when Casa Amor will take full swing, with the male and female Islanders separated to spend some time getting to know others.

Can you smell that? Smells like drama!

Who is Okie Soko?

Ovie is a 28-year-old professional basketball player from England, although he lived abroad in the USA for some time playing basketball at the University of Alabama.

Tommy’s rep as a pro boxer is something of a slight over-exaggeration – considering he’s only ever had two fights – but Okie was almost drafted in the 2014 NBA and now plays full-time in Spain against the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The towering hunk plays of Murcia and was named in the European Basketball Champions League Star Lineup in 2017, which is quite an honour.

He also plays regularly plays internationally for the Great Britain basketball team.

How tall is this giant?

Okie is the tallest person to ever enter the Love Island villa, standing at 204 cm’s (6ft 7)

Former Love Island contestant, Theo Campbell, was only 6 ft 5.

According to online basketball stat websites, the new Love Island star also weights around 99.7 kg (15.7 stone).

Is Okie Soko on Instagram?

Yes… and he already has that Blue tick!

Okie is the first Love Island star to walk into the villa already Instagram verified as a celebrity.

You can follow him under @oviesoko, where the 28-year-old has just over 5,000 followers.

Okie mixes in a little bit of modelling alongside his basketball, boasting a fully-tatted upper body when the sweaty Bball vest slides off.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY NIGHT ON ITV2 AT 9 PM!