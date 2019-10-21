The Only Way is Essex is onto its 25th series and one cast member who’s been there since the very beginning is legendary OG Chloe Sims.

The mother-of-one hasn’t had the easiest journey when it comes to love. She previously dated Elliott Wright on the show and viewers often make comments about how she should settle down with best friend Pete Wicks.

Crossing over into the world of football isn’t that weird for reality TV stars and in 2019 it’s the Queen of Essex herself who could be about to be booed up with a baller.

Let’s meet Chloe Sim’s new love interest, Adil Rami!

https://www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/galleries/only-way-essex-ep7-week-42-2019-sat-12-oct-fri-18-oct

From Lime Pictures
The Only Way Is Essex: SR25: Ep7 on ITVBe
Pictured: Chloe S talks to a specialist.

Who is Adil Rami?

Adil Rami is a French – or French Moroccan in James Lock’s words – football player.

He’s 33 years old and plays as a centre back for Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

In his time he’s also played for many other clubs including Marseille, Sevilla, Milan and Valencia.

  • SEE ALSO: TOWIE: Who is Nicole Bass? The gym bunny is BFF’s with Yazmin Oukhellou!
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 21: Adil Rami (R) of Fenerbahce in action against Dever Orgill (12) of MKE Ankaragucu during Turkish Super Lig week 5 match between Fenerbahce and MKE Ankaragucu at Ulker Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Elif Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

(Photo by Elif Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Are Adil Rami and Chloe Sims dating?

Adil Rami and TOWIE’s Chloe Sims are indeed dating in October 2019.

The 36-year-old make up artist and reality TV star has been pretty open about her struggle to find love and heartbreak when it comes to men.

However, it looks like 2019 could be her year as she reveals on TOWIE series 25 episode 8 that she and Adil are onto date number two.

Adil used to date Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, however, the pair split in June 2019. Rumours of cheating and physical abuse surrounded the footballer however he denies any allegations made against him.

US actress Pamela Anderson (L) and Marseille's French defender Adil Rami (R) attend the Premiere of the new show "Bionic ShowGirl" at the "Crazy Horse" cabaret on June 3, 2019 in Paris. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

Meet Adil on Instagram

Adil, who is a father of two, is on Instagram under the handle @adilrami.

Chloe Sims’ new love interest often takes to social media to share photos of himself in football practice, as well as some of his family including his twin sons Zayn and Madi. Adil shares his sons with ex-partner Sidonie Biémont.

Chloe and Adil are both in their thirties as well as being parents which could mean that the two are totally compatible!

  • OMG: What is Tommy Mallet’s net worth? He’s one of the most successful TOWIE stars!
Marseille's defender Adil Rami delivers a speech, on May 19, 2019 in Paris, during the 28th edition of the UNFP (French National Professional Football players Union) trophy ceremony. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

 

WATCH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEX EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM ON ITVBE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE