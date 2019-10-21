Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way is Essex is onto its 25th series and one cast member who’s been there since the very beginning is legendary OG Chloe Sims.

The mother-of-one hasn’t had the easiest journey when it comes to love. She previously dated Elliott Wright on the show and viewers often make comments about how she should settle down with best friend Pete Wicks.

Crossing over into the world of football isn’t that weird for reality TV stars and in 2019 it’s the Queen of Essex herself who could be about to be booed up with a baller.

Let’s meet Chloe Sim’s new love interest, Adil Rami!

Who is Adil Rami?

Adil Rami is a French – or French Moroccan in James Lock’s words – football player.

He’s 33 years old and plays as a centre back for Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

In his time he’s also played for many other clubs including Marseille, Sevilla, Milan and Valencia.

Are Adil Rami and Chloe Sims dating?

Adil Rami and TOWIE’s Chloe Sims are indeed dating in October 2019.

The 36-year-old make up artist and reality TV star has been pretty open about her struggle to find love and heartbreak when it comes to men.

However, it looks like 2019 could be her year as she reveals on TOWIE series 25 episode 8 that she and Adil are onto date number two.

Adil used to date Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, however, the pair split in June 2019. Rumours of cheating and physical abuse surrounded the footballer however he denies any allegations made against him.

Meet Adil on Instagram

Adil, who is a father of two, is on Instagram under the handle @adilrami.

Chloe Sims’ new love interest often takes to social media to share photos of himself in football practice, as well as some of his family including his twin sons Zayn and Madi. Adil shares his sons with ex-partner Sidonie Biémont.

Chloe and Adil are both in their thirties as well as being parents which could mean that the two are totally compatible!

