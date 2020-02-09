Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

A brand new series of The Heist is here in 2020. The Sky original series sees a new batch of contestants ready to do whatever it takes to bag £1million.

Nine regular people are in with a chance to win themselves some cash. They might have the police after them, but if they can keep the money hidden for 14 days, it’s theirs to keep.

All the series 3 episodes of The Heist: Million Pound Bank Job are available to watch from Thursday, February 6th 2020 on Sky One.

So, who is The Heist police officer Alecia Emerson-Thomas?

The Heist: Meet Alecia Emerson-Thomas

Alecia Emerson-Thomas is an ex-police officer who appears in series 3 of Sky One series The Heist.

The mum-of-three, who stars in the Sky original series, has had some seriously difficult things to deal with over the past few years.

Alecia’s husband, Corporal Peter Emerson-Thomas, was a Royal Marine who served in tours all over the world including Afghanistan.

Peter served for 14 years but due to PTSD, he suffered a mental breakdown in 2016 which saw him trying to take his own life by jumping in front of cars.

A 2019 report from Plymouth Live, includes a video advert for The Veterans’ Lottery in which Alecia stars to create awareness around PTSD.

ALL FOR A MILL: How to apply for The Heist TV show on Sky One – it’s not that simple!

Alecia on Instagram

You can find Alecia on Instagram under the handle @alecia_louise.

She has around 3,000 followers and writes in her bio that she’s a “TV cop” on The Heist. Alecia is also a host on the Wild Ones Podcast as well as being a public speaker. By the looks of things, she’s also a brand ambassador for Elliot Brown Watches – an award-winning British watchmaker.

READ MORE: Who are The Big Narstie Show guests tonight? Season 3 on Channel 4!