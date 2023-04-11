Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s season 4 started airing on Monday, April 10 and audiences are already swooning over new cast member Alex Propson.

The new season of the loved Bravo show features some of the old crew but also presents a lineup of some very attractive new faces. Among the newbies are a chef, two stews, and two deckhands.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s new season is set to follow the much-loved Captain Glenn Shephard and his team as they go on new adventures in 2023.

Who is Alex Propson?

Alex is the new deckhand featuring on Below Deck Sailing’s fourth installment. His Bravo bio reveals that he hails from Wisconsin, but got an opportunity to start yachting thanks to his contacts in Los Angeles.

He later moved to South Florida and gained his captain’s license. However, being a deckhand wasn’t Alex’s first career.

He worked in the sales field for eight years before marching into the rough waters of yachting. As is the case for many people, the pandemic inspired a career change in Alex’s life.

The hunk is sure to become a television heartthrob now thanks to his Below Deck gig.

Meet the deckhand on Instagram

The long-haired and jacked deckhand has 3,300 followers on Instagram at the time of writing. His bio cheekily reads, “The Nauti Man.”

His page is filled with stunning pictures of him in striking locations. Alex’s Instagram speaks volumes of his love for nature, adventure, and traveling. He has also posted several pictures with his adorable pet Dalmatian.

Alex has traveled quite a lot already. He has posted pictures from his visit to Venice, Hydra (Greece), Capetown, and more.

His Instagram follower count is sure to skyrocket following his Below Deck debut.

A look at the other newbies