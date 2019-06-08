Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island is back for 2019!

The fifth series of the show started on June 3rd on it’s usual channel of ITV2.

The dating show has been so much of a hit that it has it’s own game – Love Island The Game.

Download the game from the Apple App store or for Android head to the Google Play store.

Here’s a rundown of all the Love Island game characters from season 2!

Love Island game series 2 characters

Once you’ve downloaded the game you’ll be asked if you’re ready to flirt, fight and find love!

There are 10 characters to begin with including yourself.

And the first episode of the game involves creating your character, meeting the girls and pairing up with a boy of your choice – provided they step forward for you that is.

This really feels like the real thing!

Ngl I really didn’t know if I wanted to pick Noah or Bobby 😣 #LoveIslandgame #loveislandthegame — Ava 🌑 (@phishit_kun) June 7, 2019

Hope

First up we meet Hope on the Love Island game.

She’s a 26-year-old retail embassador from London who was voted ‘Most likely to become CEO’.

Lottie

Next, Lottie whooshes onto the screen.

The tattooed character is called ‘brave’ by Hope for her edgy look.

Lottie is a 24-year-old Melbourne-born makeup artist.

We got her on side straight away as it’s key to be friendly to get ahead in the game!

Hannah

The next character to appear was adorable Hannah.

The redhead is a social media assistant from St. Albans and is just 21 years old.

Marisol

The final girl to pop her head in the Love Island villa bedroom was Marisol.

She oozes sophistication with specs on and a love of coffee.

The Boys

After meeting all the girls, your character waltzes outside to be greeted by five guys.

Just like in real life, the boys and girls are very flirty but it’s up to you who you flirt with and who you ignore in the game.

so so excited for the #loveislandgame even tho i don’t like the show 🤣😝 — 𝑪𝒂𝒊𝒕 (@caiitlinjames) June 2, 2019

Gary

We meet Gary first.

He’s a handsome chap who clearly works out.

#loveislandgame I honestly can't fucking stand Gary 😂😂😂😂🤩 why was I couple with him like OMG lol. Bobby is the real GOAT and I live for the banter already — Crystal xox (@nileyfan8) June 7, 2019

Noah

Next, Noah graced our screen.

However, he seemed to be a more mysterious, quiet type.

Rocco

Tarzan-esq Rocco was the third boy to introduce himself.

The flirty 21-year-old comes from Belfast and owns a food truck.

Ibrahim

Golf-pro Ibrahim ended up being our character’s partner.

He’s 22 years old and comes from Birmingham.

Bobby

Last but not least, Bobby was the fifth boy to say “Hello”.

He seemed more the friendly type with a career in hospital catering under his belt.

