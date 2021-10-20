Meet Angel Brinks' baby father, Love and Hip Hop's Roccstar











Best known for appearing on Basketball Wives LA, Angel Brinks is a fashion designer and businesswoman as well as a reality TV star.

She first rose to fame on Basketball Wives LA season 4 as she dated NBA player Tyreke Evans. Now, it appears that Angel has moved on with someone new and is settling down already! Let’s find out more about the 38-year-old boutique owner…

Who is Roccstar?

Roccstar was born Leon Youngblood Jr on October 31st, 1989.

The 31-year-old hails from San Diego, California and works as a musician, music producer, rapper and songwriter.

He’s worked with huge names in the music industry including Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Back Eyed Peas’ Fergie, Post Malone, Neyo and more!

Roccstar has also been a cast member on reality TV shows such as Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood season 5 and Basketball Wives.

When did Angel Brinks and Roccstar get together?

Angel Brinks and Roccstar have been dating since late 2020 according to The Jasmine Brand.

In February 2021, Roccstar posted an update of the couple to Facebook and wrote: “Me and the wife @angelbrinks started yet another business that makes us money while we sleep!..“

The pair started a business together called Roccstar’s Angels Trucking, LLC. So, it appears that they started out with the intention of becoming a ‘power couple’.

Angel and Roccstar are having a baby

The couple took to Instagram on October 19th to share that they’re having a baby together in 2021.

Roccstar wrote: “Since it’s @angelbrinks birthday and celebration time!!! Might as well celebrate some more !! Baby Otw!!“

Angel’s other half has a following of 116k on IG (@roccstarmusic) while she has 1.5m followers.

Angel posted a photo of herself on her birthday and captioned it: “It’s my birthday so thankful for Family, Love, Success… & speaking of birth, it’s almost time! More surprises on the way.“

