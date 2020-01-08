Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Loveable TV personality and gigglish The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh recently introduced his son into the world of media.

Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad launched in 2019 and has now returned for a second series on ITV.

Here is everything you need to know about the show and the latest Walsh superstar, dishy son Barney!

From Hungry Bear Media Pictured: Bradley and Barney Walsh standing beside Lake HavasuÕs London Bridge

Barney Walsh: Age!

TV presenter and former Coronation Street actor Bradley Walsh is 59 years old.

His son, Barney, is 23 years old.

Bradley and Donna had Barney around the same time that they got married, in 1997. The pair are still together.

Bradley also has another daughter, Hayley, who is 37 years old. It is not known whether Hayley is from a previous relationship.

Who is Barney Walsh?

Just like his dad, Barney is a musician and actor.

The 22-year-old appeared in Guy Ritchie’s 2017 action-adventure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, briefly appearing in a montage as a ‘young’ King Arthur at 19 years old.

He has also appeared in Doctors and Law & Order UK.

Barney also does a lot of charity work, touring the world as an ambassador for the Miss World Organisation.

Barney Walsh Instagram

You can follow Barney on Instagram under @barneycpwalsh.

Here, he has over 30,000 followers and regularly posts at glamorous Miss Wolrd events, with family or while shooting on set.

One Insta post reads:

I say time and time again that Miss World is the coolest job ever and I MEAN IT!!! Meeting 120 people from every corner of the globe is something only a handful of people can say they’ve experienced, and to do it all in the tropical paradise of Sanya is the icing on the cake. Hosting the final alongside my Miss World family is a dream come true and I’m so excited for what’s to come in 2019.

Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad

Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad will air every Wednesday night on ITV at 8 pm.

The show is a six-part series.

All episodes will also be uploaded to the official ITV player, ITVHub.

