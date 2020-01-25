Meet Brita Filter: RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 contestant is bossing Insta!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for its twelfth season in 2020. The brand new series kicks off from Friday, February 28th at 8 pm in the USA.

The reality competition brings us 13 new drag stars who are ready to do whatever it takes to become the next big thing.

As well as the winner’s title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’, $100,000 is also there for the taking.

Here to entertain like never before is RuPaul season 12 contestant Brita Filter.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Who is Brita Filter?

Brita Filter is one of the 13 contestants taking part in series 12 of Drag Race.

She’s 34 years old and lives in New York City.

In her Drag Race introduction video, Brita stated that a lot of people are “incredibly intimidated” by her. Brita put this down to her loudness and 6ft height combined.

She said:

“With this hair, I’m a seven-foot woman. I’m a rhinoceros tryna be a giraffe right here.”

Brita also added that she’s “scared about the sewing” on the show, but added: “I’m a good little seamstress, I can make a little boop boop dress.”

NO WAY: Twitter reacts to the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner – “Divina was robbed”

Brita’s work ethic

One thing that the drag queen ensured she made a point of was the fact that she is certainly willing to work hard.

She said: “Being a New York City drag queen, you have to work hard, work consistently and you have to entertain the masses.”

Explaining where her quirky name came from, Brita said: “My name is Brita because I met a girl named Brita. I was like ‘oh it’s like that water thing’ and so I decided to be anything but pure and just be Brita.”

Meet Brita Filter on Instagram

You can find Brita under the Instagram handle @thebritafilter. She has around 41,000 followers before even taking part in RuPaul’s Drag Race series 12.

Brita’s Instagram is made up of tonnes of amazing photos of her in full drag.

She even made it onto BuzzFeed’s most powerful photos this week in January 2020 with one of her Insta photos. Brita was at the 2020 Women’s March and her photo got picked up.

UK VERSION: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Seven season 2 Queens we need to see on the series!

WATCH RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE SERIES 12 FROM FEBRUARY 28TH AT 8 PM ON VH1.