Meet CeCe from Basketball Wives: Age, Instagram, kids and more!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Move over Real Housewives, the Basketball Wives are back for another instalment in 2019. Season 8 of the VH1 show kicked off from June 19th 2019 in the USA.

Malaysia, Jackie, Jennifer, Tami, Evelyn, Shaunie, Kristen, CeCe and Ogum might appear in the same sentence together but that certainly doesn’t mean these ladies get on.

As standard, there’s tonnes of drama, tables and chairs are flying and family feuds break out.

So, who is CeCe from Basketball Wives? Let’s meet the fiance of an ex-NBA player…

Basketball Wives: Who is CeCe?

CeCe or Cecilia Gutierrez is the fiance of ex-NBA player Byron Scott.

The had been together almost two years when they announced their engagement via Instagram in December 2018.

Byron was married to his previous wife, Anita, for 30 years and the pair have three grown-up children together.

CeCe is a registered nurse and worked in hospitals as her full-time job before joining the reality TV show. She has over 40,000 followers on Instagram (@cecegutierrez4) and a further 5,500 on Twitter.

How old is CeCe from Basketball Wives?

CeCe celebrates her birthday on April 27th. She was born in 1972 making her 47 years old in 2019. She was born in the USA and is of Filipino descent.

The Basketball Wives star’s age came into question when she joined the show which could’ve been due to the fact that she looks so young but also could have been to do with CeCe’s tendency to wind herself up in the drama.

Season 8 of the show sees CeCe and Byron continue their family feud with his daughter-in-law, Kristen.

Does CeCe Gutierrez have any children?

Yes! CeCe has one son who turned 26 years old on January 16th 2019. CeCe can be seen on Instagram wishing her son a Happy Birthday.

From her Insta page, it looks as though she is very close with her family including her parents and younger brother.

CeCe’s brother is a DJ who goes by the name of DJ Jace. He’s also a Muay Thai enthusiast with over 7,000 followers on Instagram (@djjacemusic).

WATCH BASKETBALL WIVES ON WEDNESDAYS ON VH1 AT 8/7C.