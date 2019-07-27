Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The ‘Celebrity 5 Go…’ series first started in 2011 with a group of celebrities heading to Turkey. The show saw five celebrities go camping in 2018 and this year it’s something different again.

In 2019 Celebrity 5 Go Barging kicked off on July 19th. The show sees John Prescott, Amanda Barrie, Michael Buerk, Anita Harris and Shaun Williamson head off on a barging holiday together.

While most of the celebs are actors by trade, John Prescott brings something different to the group.

He was high-up in politics in his hey-day and is still actively voices his political opinion today.

Episode 2 of Celebrity 5 Go Barging aired Friday, July 26th which saw John Prescott and the rest of the celebs head to Stoke-On-Trent.

Celebrity 5 Go Barging: Meet John Prescott

John Prescott was born in Prestatyn, Flintshire, Wales on May 31st 1938 to John and Phyllis Prescott. John now lives in Hull, East Yorkshire.

He married Pauline Tilston in 1961 when he was 23 years old and has two children. His eldest son, Johnathan, is a businessman and David is active in politics, supporting the UK’s Labour Party.

The 81-year-old is very active on Twitter and has almost 300,000 followers! You can join them and follow John here. (@johnprescott)

John Prescott: Stroke

The BBC reported on June 24th 2019 that John had suffered a stroke. The former MP was said to have made a swift recovery with his family publicly thanking the NHS hospital staff that helped him.

His family said the hospital staff had been “remarkable and we cannot thank them enough”.

“He is receiving excellent care from the NHS,” they said, praising the “swift actions” of the paramedics and A&E staff.

Over the years John has had a few health concerns including diabetes and pneumonia. It looks as though the 81-year-old is holding up well in 2019, though.

A statement from the family of John Prescott. pic.twitter.com/0wgCNYn0ZV — John Prescott (@johnprescott) June 24, 2019

John Prescott’s career

For ten years John was the Deputy Prime Minister to Tony Blair from 1997-2007.

He was also First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Environment, Transport and the Regions. He was Deputy Leader of the Labour Party from 1994-2007.

As if John hadn’t had enough titles in his time he was also MP for Hull East for forty years from 1970-2010 when he retired.

In 2010 he was awarded life peerage. John was introduced into the House of Lords with the title Baron Prescott.

Today he writes for The Daily Mirror as a Sunday columnist. You can see his column online here.

