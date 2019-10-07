Meet Celebrity Coach Trip's Cleopatra and Yonah! What do they do now?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Celebrity Coach Trip is back for 2019 with a brand new coach load of famous faces.

Everyone from Kate Lawler to Vicky Pattison is aboard Brendan’s bus and ready for some group travel across Europe.

Episode 1 of the show kicks off from October 7th 2019 at 7:30 pm on E4.

As well as some Love Island alumni and social media stars, Celebrity Coach Trip features two famous singers.

It’s time to get to know Cleopatra and Yonah Higgins from Celebrity Coach Trip season 5.

Coach Trip: Meet Cleopatra and Yonah

As well as sisters Cleo and Yonah, Vicky Pattison and Scott Thomas, Arron Crascall and Kate Lawler, Francis Boulle and Sarah Keyworth, Harry Reid and James Hill and Georgia Steel and Alexandra Cane also star in the series.

It looks like Cleo and Yonah hit it off with pretty much everyone on the trip right from the word go.

Who were Cleopatra?

Cleopatra were a British girl-group from the 90’s. The band consisted of sisters Cleopatra, Zainam and Yonah.

They are best known for their 1998 song “Cleopatra’s Theme – Comin’ Atcha!”.

Signed to Madonna’s record label, Maverick, things got off to a good start for the girls but they were unfortunately dropped by the label in 2001.

Where are they now?

While Yonah didn’t continue in the entertainment industry, Cleo never gave up on the idea of becoming a singer.

In 2013 Cleo appeared on The Voice and received 4 yeses from the judges. She made it to the semi-finals but unfortunately didn’t win the show.

Digital Spy reported in 2016 that Yonah went on to “teach street dance and cheerleading in deprived areas of Manchester”. They report that she also studied for a diploma in health and social care in 2012.

The third member of the group, Zainam, describes herself on Instagram as a “singer/songwriter, model, actress and presenter”.

All three sisters look to have their own children now and regularly post photos of their families on social media.

WATCH CELEBRITY COACH TRIP SERIES 5 AT 7:30 PM ON E4 EVERY MONDAY FROM OCTOBER 7TH 2019.