Celebs Go Dating star and Blue boyband heartthrob Lee Ryan has been enjoying a series of dates with blonde-haired beauty Celina Bond.

The pair first met during Wednesday night’s episode 14 and will go on a second date tonight (Thursday, August 22nd).

While Lee may be all ears when it comes to the advice of E4 dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson, it’s Celina who could end up offering him the most potent advice.

Meet the Canadian who is on a dating show… even though she’s a dating coach by trade!

Celina and Lee’s date

On Celina’s first date with Lee, the pair hooked up with Nathan Henry and Alain as they floated down The River Cam on a barge, accompanied by champagne and a lot of chat about star signs.

Lee rambled on about a horror film he once wrote while Celina showed him a few karate moves… nevertheless, they seemed it hit it off.

Despite a second date about to unfold, it’s expected that Lee chooses Sarah Plews to accompany him to the grand finale in Crete.

Who is Celina Bond?

Celina is a Canadian/Swiss model and dating coach.

According to her Instagram, she helps individuals with their dating skills and relationships through YouTube videos, podcasts and coaching sessions.

On her website, celinabond.com, she offers a four-week course that features 60-minute online coaching calls once a week. However, it’ll set you back £500!

Celina on Instagram!

You can follow Celina on Instagram under @celinaeliz, where she has just over 2,000 followers.

Currently based in the UK, C has been exploring everything British from Kensington Palace to Hyde Park and, of course, a trip to Cambridge for her Celebs Go Dating rendezvous with Lee.

Celebs Go Dating 2019 final

The final episode of Celebs Go Dating airs on Thursday, August 27th.

Over Wednesday and Thursday, the gang elope to Crete, Greece, with their chosen non-celeb.

Lee should be rocking up to the beach with Sarah, Nathan Henry will board the plane with either Alain or Lance, Jack Fincham will bring Megan Turner while Demi Sims and Megan Barton-Hanson look set to arrive hand-in-hand.

