Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Netflix is onto a winner in 2020 with a whole host of new shows coming to the streaming service.

Forget Project Runway or any other fashion show that came before, Wednesday, January 29th 2020 saw a brand new show hit our screens.

Hosted by French Tuck connoisseur Tan France and model and presenter Alexa Chung, Next in Fashion premiered on Netflix around the world.

So, without further adieu, let’s meet Charles Lu from Next in Fashion!

Next in Fashion: Who is Charles Lu?

Charles Lu is one of the contestants taking part in series 1 of Netflix show Next in Fashion.

You can find the designer on Instagram @charles___lu where he has over 1,300 followers. Charles also has a design account (@charles_lu) with around 2, 400 followers.

He was previously the creative director for ARUSHI COUTURE X CHARLES LU before leaving to work on his own brand.

In terms of Charles’ fashion education, he was taught at fashion school Instituto Marangoni from 2009 – 2012 according to his LinkedIn profile.

Following that, he went on to work as a creative director at Veni Vici Couture in 2012. He also interned at Michael Lewis London and Volkswagen Autoeuropa.

Today, he has his own successful fashion label. See his collections via the Charles Lu website.

OMG: Meet Next in Fashion’s Daniel Fletcher – Netflix star is now a superstar menswear designer!

Charles’ designs

Charles shows off his talent very early on in the Next in Fashion competition by winning challenges.

He and fellow contestant Angelo were paired in week one and combined their creativity and organisational skills to create a masterpiece of a black dress.

Charles is renowned for his incredible gowns featuring intricate detail. He specialises in couture gowns.

He writes on LinkedIn: “Apart from womenswear apparel, I have designed high-end jewellery and luxury accessories as well as menswear. My own brand is centred around emotion and the visual expression of poetry.”

SEE ALSO: Netflix: Meet the Next in Fashion winner – and this was her prize!

WATCH NEXT IN FASHION SEASON 1 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK