Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Here to hot up the British Winter is a brand new instalment of Love Island. Series 6 of the show airs from January 12th 2020 on ITV2.

Keeping the temperatures soaring on Love Island, the series 6 villa is located in scorching South Africa. And a brand new batch of Islanders are making themselves very much at home.

Siannise, Callum, Shaughna, Luke T and co look to have settled a few weeks into the series, but things are about to get well and truly shaken up from Monday, February 3rd.

Let’s meet Casa Amor hottie and newcomer to Love Island 2020 Ched Uzor: Height to Instagram!

Meet Ched

One of 12 newcomers to Love Island 2020, Ched is 23 years old and hails from Suffolk. The scaffolder enters the villa in a huge twist during episode 20 – the long-awaited Casa Amor episode!

By the looks of things, Ched isn’t exactly shy. According to ITV, he “rates his looks eight out of 10 and says his arms are his best feature.”

Find Ched on Instagram under the handle @ched.uzor where he has over 25,000 followers as of February 2020.

SEE ALSO: Meet Priscilla Anyabu: Former pageant queen is ready to stir things up on Love Island!

Ched Uzor – height

Although Ched’s height isn’t confirmed, compared to the other Casa Amor lads, we can assume that he’s probably around 6 ft 3.

His fellow Casa Amor Islander, Josh Kempton, is 6 ft 1 and it looks as though Ched’s even taller than him.

Speaking to ITV, Ched said that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to find his ideal girl: “It’s not Friend Island, if I fancy someone and she likes me and not you, it’s not my fault!”

‘Tall, dark and handsome’ is what pretty much every girl in the villa has said they’re looking for, so we can imagine that Ched will be a welcome addition to the villa in episode 20.

NEWBIE ALERT: Meet Molly Smith on Instagram: Love Island newbie and stunning model!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK