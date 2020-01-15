Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island was such a hit in the UK that in 2020 we’re granted not one, but two, series of the dating show.

Full of incredibly toned and tanned youngsters, the Love Island villa is no stranger to a six-pack. Episode 1 of the all-new Winter series kicked off from Sunday, January 15th at 9 pm on ITV.

Love Island loves to ruffle some feathers by adding new cast members to the group along the way. And after just a few days in the villa, the original Islanders welcome a newcomer – Connagh Howard.

Who is Connagh Howard?

In a classic Love Island twist, an announcement was made on January 15th that two new boys would be entering the villa.

As if things weren’t hotting up enough under the South African sun, now a bonafide model was about to join the cast.

Connagh Howard is a 27-year-old model who hails from Cardiff, Wales. He rates his jawline his best feature. Connagh lists his celebrity crush as Nicole Scherzinger.

LOOKING FIRE: Has Paige Turley had surgery? See Love Island star’s throwback pics!

Connagh’s modelling career

One glance at Connagh and you could probably guess what he does for a job.

It would almost be a crime for anyone with that kind of facial symmetry and body to do any other career.

By the looks of Connagh’s Instagram page, he’s been modelling for a long time, since 2013, working for Hollister in the USA.

In 2020 he’s signed up to W Model Management.

Meet Connagh on Instagram

Connagh has just over 5,200 followers as of January 2020 but his Insta following is set to skyrocket once he enters the Love Island villa on Thursday, January 16th.

Follow the 27-year-old on Insta @connagh92.

He often takes to Instagram to share his modelling photos, travel pics as well as a fair few relating to his diet. By the looks of things, Connagh’s not shy to do a bit of baking and post the evidence online.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK