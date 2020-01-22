Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

After a while away from our TV screens, MTV brings a brand new dose of Ex on the Beach to us in 2020.

Series 11 features some seriously famous faces in a celebrity edition of the hit series. Cue the drama, tears, shouting matches and more as ex upon ex is unleashed upon the group!

By the looks of things, episode 2 sees Lateysha Grace get more than she bargained for when David Mcintosh emerges from the Spanish sea.

So, who is David Mcintosh? Celebrity Ex on the Beach brings the actor, model and fitness expert to our screens.

Ex on the Beach: David Mcintosh

David Mcintosh is a 34-year-old actor, fitness buff and model. He’s also an ex-Royal Marines Commando. On his website, David is described as “the epitome of a real life action hero”.

You may recognise David from his days on Sky1 TV show Gladiators where he appeared as ‘Tornado’.

He’s also worked in security and has appeared in magazines and music videos such as Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’.

In regards to David’s exes, he looks to have been linked to a fair deal of women in his time including Danielle Lloyd.

However, his most mention-worthy relationship was with Kelly Brook – the pair were engaged!

Who is David’s ex on Ex on the Beach?

David’s no stranger to reality TV as he took part in Big Brother in 2014. However, he was first to be evicted from the house.

Now, in 2020, the TV personality is headed for Marbella to face up to his ex.

And in this case its fellow reality TV star Tiffany Pollard (AKA New York). Tiffany also had a stint on Big Brother in 2016, however, it was on Flavor of Love that saw Tiffany move into the spotlight.

David on Instagram

Not one to be shy of a shameless topless selfie, David has an impressive social media following.

The father-of-one has around 215,000 followers. You can find him under the handle @king_david85.

David writes in his Insta bio: “Here 2 inspire those whom seek to shed all weakness n gain their ultimate power, Unshakle ur mind n Release ur destiny.”

