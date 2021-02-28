Meet Drew Sidora's husband Ralph Pittman: Age, net worth and career!











Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph Pittman, are new additions to the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13. Their marriage and family life has been focused on quite a lot so far, so let’s get to know Drew’s other half.

Many husbands of the Real Housewives of Atlanta feature on the Bravo show, however, Drew and Ralph’s relationship looks to be under the spotlight pretty heavily in season 13.

Strippers, cheating, trips away and a multitude of rumours are swirling in the 2021 season of RHOA. The drama is coming through as much as the shade is being thrown in the current series!

Screenshot: RHOA s13 e6 Drew Sidora – Hayu

Meet Drew Sidora’s husband, Ralph Pittman

Ralph Pittman has potentially been one of the most willing husbands on the show to bare all when it comes to he and Drew’s relationship. He opened up about his past on the show during a counselling session.

Ralph and Drew’s marriage is put under pressure when it’s revealed that he went away to Tampa, Florida without letting his wife know. Porsha asks Drew during the series: “In your heart of hearts, do you think in Tampa that [he cheated]?“

Drew replies: “I don’t know, I don’t want to believe that because he’s never given me a reason to question his faithfulness.“

Top Gear Series 30: Trailer | BBC Trailers

Ralph and Drew are seen to be working on their relationship during season 13. Speaking to Andy Cohen, Drew said that Ralph hadn’t left town for multiple days before.

See Also: Who is Bolo? His Instagram, job, and personal life explored

Screenshot: RHOA s13 e10 Kandi Burruss and Drew Sidora – Hayu

Ralph Pittman: Net worth

While Drew is a singing and acting extraordinaire, Ralph is an IT buff.

Ralph is 37 years old and runs his own business – My Mind Music. My Mind Music is described on Ralph’s website as “an American Music Enrichment and Wellness company that curates therapeutic music to promote and improve quality of life.”

He has a degree in Business Economics and studied Music Theory at Rutgers University. Ralph is also the founder of holding company Pittman International.

Ralph’s net worth is estimated at $800,000 according to StarsOffline. He has a following of over 24k on Instagram @ralphpittmanjr.

Screenshot: RHOA s13 e6 Drew Sidora – Hayu

How many kids does Ralph have?

Ralph is father to three children. He shares two biologically with Drew, Machai, 5, and Aniya, 2. Drew’s eldest son, Josiah, 9, has a different father.

He’s originally from New Jersey but relocated to Atlanta where he now lives with Drew, their three children and Drew’s mother, Pastor Jeanette. He and Drew have been married for six years and the couple celebrated their anniversary during RHOA season 13.

Drew can be seen getting emotional in the RHOA season 13 trailer when she says to Ralph: “We do have to talk to Josiah because his dad wants to see him. I knew this day was going to come“.

Read More: LaToya Ali’s net worth explored

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK