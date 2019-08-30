Meet Frankie - The newest Sims sibling to join TOWIE - age, Insta, more!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

For almost 10 years The Only Way is Essex has been a staple reality TV show. And it’s back for a brand new series in 2019!

Series 25 kicks off from September 1st 2019 and as well as some returning faces, there are some exciting newcomers to the show, too.

Georgia Kousoulou, Bobby Norris and Chloe Sims will all reappear on our screens in Autumn, and it turns out that another member of the Sims family will appear alongside her sisters.

Frankie Sims is set to join TOWIE in 2019. Let’s meet the Sims sibling new to TV…

Who is Frankie Sims?

Twenty-four-year-old Frankie is the middle Sims sister everyone is yet to meet.

She’s on Instagram @frankiesims with over 20,000 followers.

It’s unknown as to whether Chloe, Demi and Frankie Sims all share the same parents as Chloe has publicly spoken out about being abandoned by her mother aged 3. Whatever the case, the Sims siblings look to be very tight-knit.

Frankie graduated from university with a first-class degree in 2018. Now it looks as though she’s moved straight on from reading dissertations to reading TOWIE scripts.

Chloe Sims and Frankie Essex

Chloe Sims is used to appearing on-screen with another Frankie.

But Frankie Sims and Frankie Essex are two different TOWIE cast members.

Frankie Essex – Joey Essex’s sister – appeared on the ITV show for three years from 2013-2016. She and Chloe Sims are cousins.

Who are the Sims family?

Making up the rest of the Sims family is the girls’ brother, Charlie.

Charlie Sims was also on The Only Way is Essex and dated Ferne McCann for around five years on and off.

The Sims siblings consist of Chloe, 36, Demi, 22, Frankie, 24, and Charlie, 27.

WATCH TOWIE SERIES 25 FROM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 1ST 2019 ON ITVBE AT 9 PM.

