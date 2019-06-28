Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Casa Amor is here and Love Island has opened its doors to six hunky men. Oh yeah, and six stunning women.

You may think it’s Charlie Frederick’s busting through the doors but it’s, in fact, Love Island 2019’s latest cast member, George Rains.

George faces stiff competition with towering pro basketball player Ovie Soko also on the new cast roster alongside Dan Rose, Stevie Bradley, Dennon Lewis and Marvin Brooks.

So who is George Rains? What gives him an edge on the competition? How did he make the season 5 cut? And who could he couple up with?

Who is George Rains?

George is a 22-year-old fitness buff from Essex.

He pretty much fits the Love Island stereotype as the ITV2 series has hosted more Essex villa-mates than any other area in the UK since relaunching in 2015.

G-man is also a builder by trade.

Is George on Instagram?

Kind of.

Most new Love Island contestants tear out their Insta’ pages as they join the show and George has had a complete clear out.

He only has six posts and heads into the villa with 330 followers – some way under newbie Jourdan Riane, who already has 285,000 followers.

If you like rooting for the underdog then George is your man and you can follow him @_georgerains.

Who could George couple up with?

Unfortunately, we can’t see George doing any more than making a cameo in this year’s season.

However, it does look like he’s trained pretty damn hard for that topless camera time and perhaps some of the villa ladies will be encouraged by his determination.

George could look to Anna Vikalli as a direct match while others who could be ‘type on paper’ includes pretty much anyone that will have him – it’s Casa Amor, every man for themselves to stay in the villa!

G-man said:

If I see the girl I want and we have that connection, I’m going to go for it, I don’t have any loyalty to anyone in there at the moment. It’ll be difficult but I’m sure if the guys were in the same position as me they’d be doing the same.

