Meet Gogglebox's Pete and Sophie Sandiford on Instagram!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The end of each week just wouldn’t be right without a dose of long-running show Gogglebox.

Series 14 started from September 13th 2019 airing on Friday nights at the usual time of 9 pm.

The Channel 4 show has seen telly watchers come and go over the year and has even seen Goggleboxers go on to serious success.

Scarlett Moffatt, Kate Bottley and Dom Parker have all moved into the limelight after their time on the show.

But not all cast members are instantly-loved. Gogglebox’s Pete Sandiford and his sister, Sophie, have viewers divided.

Gogglebox: Who is Pete Sandiford?

Pete Sandiford is one half of a 2019 Gogglebox duo.

He and his sister, Sophie, appear on the show and love to crack a joke or two at the telly.

The pair were in stitches watching TV on episode 12 of the series (November 29th) when Dom Does America came on. The pair joked that Dom Littlewood had a broken skull after tackling a calf to the ground.

Pete and Sophie also have another brother and sister called Harry and Lucy.

NO WAY : Gogglebox: Old ladies Mary and Marina reveal their age – viewers can’t believe it!

When did Pete and Sophie join Gogglebox?

Pete and Sophie Sandiford joined the Gogglebox cast in 2017.

The brother and sister duo hail from Blackpool with Sophie working in retail while Pete works in insurance.

The series 10 couple have had some criticism in November 2019. One Gogglebox viewer took to Twitter to say: “…Channel 4! We need to see less of Pete & Sophie on Gogglebox if you want to keep viewers – tonight’s episode was completely destroyed by the giggling imbeciles.”

However, others love the brother, sister duo: “Pete and Sophie neeeeed their own show.”

Meet Pete and Sophie on Instagram

Both Pete and Sophie are on Instagram and Twitter.

Follow Pete on Insta @sandifordpete where he over 30,000 followers. You can find the Goggleboxer on Twitter under the same handle.

Pete often takes to Insta to share all sorts of funny things, including himself dressed up as Geri Halliwell.

You can find Sophie on Instagram, too, @sophiesandiford1. Sophie has almost 40,000 followers.

The Gogglebox duo is well known for the variety of eye-catching mugs they use on the show. Sophie shared a photo in August 2019 showing their huge collection.

HEY THERE: Gogglebox 2019: Meet the Plummer brothers on Instagram!

WATCH GOGGLEBOX ON FRIDAY NIGHTS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4.