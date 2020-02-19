Meet Harry Redknapp's daughter-in-law, Lucy, on Instagram!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Harry Redknapp is the man everyone knows and loves. He’s carved out a career in football like no one else, moving from playing to managing and commentating on the sport.

In 2018, Harry was crowned King of the Jungle on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, and since then he’s gone on to appear on our TV’s a fair bit.

From those hilarious GoDaddy adverts to his new show – Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer – Harry’s become something of a national treasure in the UK.

Episode 1 of the show aired on Wednesday, February 19th. So, who is Harry Redknapp’s daughter in law?

Meet Harry Redknapp’s daughter in law

Episode 1 of Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer saw the footballing legend take a look at Sandbanks from the sky.

Harry, Sandra, Joe Pasquale and Harry’s daughter-in-law all spent a day at Bournemouth Air Show.

When it comes to daughters in law, Louise is probably the woman that springs to mind. But, it’s not just Jamie who tied the knot.

Who is Lucy Redknapp?

Lucy Redknapp (formerly Bolster) is the wife of Harry and Sandra’s son, Mark.

Born in 1970, Mark is 50 years old and is the older brother of retired footballer Jamie Redknapp (46).

Lucy, 38, writes on Instagram that she has five children. She was married for former Blue member Anthony Costa with whom she has a daughter, Emilie, born in 2004. She also has a 19-year-old son named Joe from a previous relationship.

Mark and Lucy have three children together.

Lucy on Instagram

Making an appearance on Sandbanks Summer, Lucy was introduced on the show as Harry’s daughter-in-law.

You can follow her on Instagram under the handle @lucyredders13 where she has around 5,000 followers.

Lucy often takes to social media to share photos of her family, friends, two pugs and husband.

