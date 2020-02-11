Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Ex on the Beach is back in 2020 with a brand new celebrity series.

The MTV show brings some of our favourite faces together for some even more awkward encounters with their ex-partners.

Ellie Brown, Joey Essex, Calum Best, Georgia Harrison and more live it up in a Spanish villa while their exes wash up on the shore.

Lorena Medina is one of the celebrities taking part in the 2020 series. So, let’s meet her ex, Itay Ohayon!

Who is Itay Ohayon?

Itay Ohayon is a model who hails from Israel.

He confidently arrives on the Ex on the Beach shore stating that he and Lorena had a “very passionate relationship”.

Itay said: “I ended it because she was a bit immature at the time. We are soul mates.

“No one will stand in the way of me getting Lorena back.”

Itay and Lorena

When salesman Itay emerges from the sea, Lorena looks less than impressed. And from her frosty reception, it looks like Itay really did Lorena wrong in the past.

During the Ex on the Beach episode, Itay has to pick a girl to go on a date with. And, of course, he dates Lorena. He was adamant that they had incredible chemistry and said he wouldn’t leave the villa without her.

But, keeping things pretty blunt, Lorena said: “I believed in love and you broke my heart into pieces.”

Is Itay on Instagram?

Itay, 31, doesn’t appear to be on Instagram.

By the looks of things, the green-eyed model isn’t on Twitter either, so perhaps Itay’s not much of a social media fan.

His ex, Lorena, is on Insta, though. You can follow her under the handle @itslorenamedina where she has 155,000 followers and counting.

