Although it’s hard to refrain from calling Jacqueline Lauren Branning all the time, we have to remember that she really isn’t the character she used to play on Eastenders.

Jacqueline Jossa, as well as 11 other celebrities, was part of the original lineup for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! series 19.

She’s the 2019 campmate that may well have overcome the most fears. Jacqueline faced spiders as well as almost every other critter imaginable during her time in the Jungle.

Let’s meet the people we have to thank for Jacqueline Jossa’s existence, her parents!

Jacqueline Jossa – parents

Although she’s a mum herself, Jacqueline is, of course, a daughter, too.

Jacqueline’s parents are Selina and John Jossa. Jacqueline’s mum has been supporting her throughout her time in the Jungle. And by the looks of Selina’s Instagram, both of Jacqueline’s parents are waiting in Australia for her exit from the Jungle.

She also has a sister, Katrina, who’s married with three children.

Jacqueline’s family

Aside from her parents and older sister, Jacqueline has a whole family of her own.

The actress is married to ex TOWIE cast member Dan Osborne and together they have two daughters, Ella and Mia.

Jacqueline is also step-mum to Dan’s son, Teddy, from a previous relationship.

The couple married in 2017, however, it doesn’t look like it’s been plain sailing.

Are Jacqueline and Dan still together?

It’s common knowledge that Dan and Jacqueline haven’t had the smoothest of journeys when it comes to their relationship.

And although the couple have been married two years in 2019, cheating rumours still surround them.

Prior to Jacqueline going into the Jungle, Dan was accused of cheating with former Love Island star Gabby Allen as well as kissing Alexandra Cane.

And while the 27-year-old has been on I’m A Celebrity, another story emerged on December 6th accusing of Dan having a threesome with Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn in 2018. He denies that any of it is true and took to Instagram in response to the claims.

