Meet Jake Hazell on Instagram: SAS Who Dares Wins recruit 6 is an advocate for mental health











Jake Hazell is recruit 6 on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021. The contestant reveals a heartbreaking past during season 6 episode 2. Let’s get to know more about Jake, from his past to his family, IG and mental health movement.

Being plonked on the Isle of Raasay in Scotland and subjected to gruelling SAS training isn’t many people’s idea of taking part in a Channel 4 TV show, but SAS: Who Dares Wins season 6 episode 2 sees 17 recruits battling to stay on the brutal training regime led by ex-special forces soldiers.

Everyone on the show has a different reason for signing up and Jake Hazell details his during the episode airing Sunday, May 16th.

Jake – Recruit 6 SAS: Who Dares Wins

Meet Jake Hazell – SAS recruit 6

Jake Hazell is one of 21 people who decided to partake in the 2021 series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

He is 28 years old and comes from London.

When asked by Channel 4 why he signed up for the show, Jake said: “I signed up because I felt very lost in life. After losing Emily back in 2019, I fear sometimes that I have given up in life without her. I needed to prove to myself that I hadn’t. I screamed down that cliff during the abseil task, but the fact I walked off that edge proved that I still had some fight left in me“.

What happened to Jake’s girlfriend Emily Hartridge?

The loss of Jake’s girlfriend, Emily Hartridge, was his motivation for taking part in the Channel 4 show.

Emily was a social media influencer, YouTuber and presenter. Her YouTube channel has over 340k subscribers.

Thirty-five-year-old Emily was tragically killed in a road accident in July 2019 when she was riding an electric scooter to an IVF appointment.

According to a 2019 report from The Guardian, “Her e-scooter collided with a lorry at a roundabout in Battersea, south-west London.“

The electric scooter that Emily was riding was bought for her by Jake. Following her death, he was trolled by people who blamed him for her death.

Meet Jake Hazell on Instagram

SAS: Who Dares Wins contestant Jake often takes to social media to share his life and journey with his followers.

Follow Jake on Instagram @jacob_hazell where he already has almost 12k followers. Jake also has TikTok @jakehazell3.

Jake looks to be close to his parents and sister, judging by his IG page. The Channel 4 star documents his fitness journey, travelling adventures as well as his SAS experience on Instagram.

Jake shares a link in his IG bio to @brainbuddies – a mental health wellness movement founded by Emily.

